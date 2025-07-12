PepsiCo Plans Tesla Semi Charging Station at Charlotte, NC Plant

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — PepsiCo, the parent company of Frito-Lay, has officially submitted plans to install 18 Tesla Semi charging stations at its manufacturing site in Charlotte. The chargers will be installed at the company’s Nevada Boulevard facility, marking a major move toward electric logistics in the Carolinas.

Charging Plans Filed with Local Authorities

The site plan — which includes engineering layouts and overhead designs — confirms that the Nevada Blvd plant will host one of the region’s largest Tesla Semi charging arrays. Each unit will accommodate high-capacity electric semi-trucks, part of PepsiCo’s ongoing push to modernize its distribution fleet with zero-emission vehicles.

The submitted document lists details under project name “Pepsi Charlotte – 18 Tesla Semi Chargers” with APN 20325101. The layout includes:

Aerial and vicinity maps

Design criteria and utility scope

A system summary highlighting battery energy storage and transformer load specs

and Detailed diagrams for charger placements and cabling routes

Part of Broader Electrification Strategy

PepsiCo has been a major early adopter of Tesla’s Semi trucks. In late 2022, the company began pilot programs with electric deliveries in California. Now, the Charlotte facility appears to be a key part of Pepsi’s Southeastern expansion for its EV supply chain.

Frito-Lay, a PepsiCo subsidiary, handles daily freight between warehouses, supermarkets, and vending partners — routes well-suited for electric trucking.

Charlotte’s Role in EV Infrastructure

Charlotte is increasingly becoming a transportation innovation hub, with multiple companies investing in electrification, including UPS and Amazon’s Rivian fleet initiatives. The PepsiCo project will:

Help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in freight corridors

Support high-traffic logistics between I-85 and I-77

Lay the groundwork for future electric fleet support hubs

While Tesla has not issued a public statement on the Charlotte expansion, their Megacharger system — tailored for Semi fleets — is expected to support these PepsiCo installations.

Next Steps and Timeline

The plans are still in the municipal review phase. Once approved, the construction will begin on a timeline determined by permitting and site readiness.

PepsiCo has not announced a formal launch date for the chargers, but sources suggest the company is moving quickly due to logistics pressure and carbon goals set for 2030.

