North Georgia Braces for Intense Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Forecast

ATLANTA, GA — North Georgia is preparing for what could be the most intense heat stretch of the summer, with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s and possibly reach 100°F in several cities. The heat index may top 105° by Monday, according to meteorologists with FOX 5 Atlanta and the National Weather Service.

What to Expect in the Coming Days

This heat wave is set to intensify gradually starting Thursday, with cities across North Georgia facing increasingly oppressive conditions.

Thursday–Friday : Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s , with heat index values already crossing 100° in some areas

: Highs in the , with heat index values already crossing in some areas Saturday–Monday: Forecasted highs between 97–102°F, with some locations feeling even hotter

Meteorologist David Chandley said a “big-time heat wave” is building across the region and emphasized that Atlanta could reach 99°F by Monday. Other hot spots include:

Eatonton : Temperatures could spike to 102°F by Monday

: Temperatures could spike to by Monday Rome and Athens : Highs between 98–100°F expected

: Highs between expected Gainesville and LaGrange : Highs near 99°F , with scattered afternoon storms

: Highs near , with scattered afternoon storms Blairsville: Slightly cooler, but still reaching mid-90s

You can track the full forecast via FOX 5 Atlanta.

Storms Could Offer Limited Relief

Afternoon thunderstorms are possible each day through Tuesday, but forecasters note that widespread severe weather is not expected. Rain chances remain generally low, ranging between 30% to 60% depending on location and time of day.

These isolated storms may provide brief cooling, but are unlikely to break the overall heat pattern, especially with high humidity and stagnant air persisting through the region.

Heat Safety Urged as Conditions Escalate

Health officials are urging residents to take heat safety seriously, especially as temperatures soar into triple digits. Prolonged exposure can quickly lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Tips for staying safe include:

Hydrate consistently , even before feeling thirsty

, even before feeling thirsty Avoid outdoor activity between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wear lightweight, breathable clothing

Never leave children or pets in parked cars

Check on elderly neighbors and at-risk individuals

This extreme heat may disproportionately affect outdoor workers, young children, and older adults, particularly in regions with limited shade or cooling options.

Longer-Term Outlook

The current forecast suggests that these triple-digit temperatures may continue into early next week, with only minor relief expected by midweek. Weather teams across Georgia continue to monitor for potential excessive heat warnings or advisories.

For ongoing updates, visit the FOX 5 Storm Team and monitor local emergency management alerts.

Have photos or stories of how your community is handling the heat? Share them with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel and help neighbors stay informed and safe.