New DMV Office in Fuquay-Varina Aims to Cut Long Waits, Serve Growing Population

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Residents frustrated by months-long waits for DMV appointments in southern Wake County may soon find some relief. A new state spending plan passed this week includes funding for a larger Division of Motor Vehicles office in Fuquay-Varina, part of a broader push to modernize services across the state.

The expansion comes as part of a statewide initiative that also includes new DMV locations in Brunswick, Cabarrus, and Sampson counties.

Addressing Long-Standing DMV Delays

Rep. Erin Paré, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee and represents southern Wake County, said the Fuquay-Varina site will be a significant improvement over the current one.

“I am committed to fixing the DMV mess for the people of Southern Wake and NC,” she posted on social media Wednesday.

For residents like Kenneth Norris, who struggled to update his ID to receive critical medications, the news is welcome.

“I’ve tried three different DMV locations for an appointment with no luck,” said Norris. “It’s more than just an ID. You need it for almost everything.”

Spending Plan Details and Timeline

The approved budget allocates state funds for:

Construction of new DMV offices

Hiring of new examiner staff

Mandatory contracts for the new sites to be signed by October 1

Contract reporting to a legislative oversight committee by December 1

Mayor Blake Massengill of Fuquay-Varina, who has worked closely with Rep. Paré on the DMV project, emphasized how critical the expansion is for the region.

“The DMV’s the same size. The population is twice the size,” noted Norris, reinforcing the community’s urgent need for expanded services.

Bipartisan Support, But Governor’s Decision Pending

The proposal has received bipartisan support, but now awaits action from Governor Josh Stein, who may approve, veto, or allow the plan to become law without signing it.

