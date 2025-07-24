Hot Weather Returns to Southern Arizona as Monsoon Pauses

TUCSON, AZ — A stretch of hot, dry weather is returning to southern Arizona through the end of the week, with forecasters predicting temperatures will surge back into the triple digits by the weekend. The warmest day is expected to be Sunday, with Tucson likely reaching a high of 106°F, according to meteorologists at KGUN 9.

Dry Pattern Halts Monsoon Showers

The current weather shift is putting a temporary pause on monsoon activity, which typically brings afternoon storms and moisture relief to the region. Instead, a ridge of hot, dry air has taken control of the forecast, leading to a spike in daytime highs and warmer overnight lows.

As of midweek, no significant thunderstorms are expected until late Sunday or early Monday, when moisture begins to flow back into the area.

Forecasters note that the best chances for rain will arrive midweek next week, as humidity increases across southern Arizona, creating better conditions for scattered storms.

More details are available from KGUN 9's forecast report.

Sunday to Bring the Highest Heat Risk

With Sunday expected to hit 106°F, public health officials are encouraging residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid heat-related illness:

Hydrate constantly, even if you're indoors or not thirsty

Avoid direct sunlight during the afternoon hours

Use air conditioning or visit cooling centers if needed

Limit outdoor physical activity between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Keep pets indoors and off hot pavement

Although southern Arizona is no stranger to summer heat, this period is notable due to the sudden spike after a brief monsoon lull earlier this month.

Looking Ahead: Rain May Return Next Week

Meteorologists remain optimistic that monsoonal moisture will return by Sunday night into Monday, improving rain chances across Tucson and surrounding areas. That moisture will likely build into the middle of next week, offering potential relief from the extreme heat.

In the meantime, Cochise County and the greater Tucson region should plan for very hot, dry days with no substantial cloud cover or storm activity.

Stay up to date with hourly and 7-day forecasts from KGUN 9 as this hot spell unfolds.

