Stephen Miller Accused of Profiting from Trump-Era Surveillance Contracts with Palantir

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new report alleges that former Trump adviser Stephen Miller is personally profiting from a massive federal surveillance contract recently awarded to Palantir Technologies, the data analytics firm long tied to Trump-era immigration crackdowns and domestic monitoring systems.

According to Adam Kinzinger on Substack, Miller owns up to $250,000 in Palantir stock. The value of his shares has reportedly jumped by 15% following the government’s decision to grant Palantir a new data integration contract that could dramatically expand the Trump administration’s reach into the personal records of millions of Americans.

Palantir’s Power Grab Through Government Contracts

Palantir Technologies has steadily become a dominant force in federal surveillance infrastructure. Founded in part by billionaire Peter Thiel, the company builds software that allows agencies to aggregate and analyze vast datasets across healthcare, military, tax records, and social services.

The new contracts will reportedly allow Palantir to dismantle traditional privacy “silos” and create a unified data stream, making it possible for federal agents to access military service histories, Social Security records, IRS filings, and health care data—all in one interface.

Critics argue this expansion effectively builds a “Big Brother” database, giving the government unprecedented access to personal information and raising serious concerns about civil liberties.

Miller’s Role in Immigration Surveillance

Miller, who served as Trump’s deputy chief of staff and point person on immigration, is now facing criticism for allegedly financially benefiting from the very surveillance machinery he helped build.

Under his leadership, ICE and DHS expanded the use of Palantir tools to track, arrest, and detain undocumented immigrants—including in high-profile raids that bypassed local law enforcement.

“This is a man who spent years promoting cruelty against immigrants,” wrote Kinzinger. “Now he’s making money off the tech that powers it.”

Ethics Questions Surround Insider Advantage

Miller’s timing is under particular scrutiny. He is reported to have purchased Palantir stock before the latest contract announcement, potentially capitalizing on insider knowledge. Though not technically illegal under current financial disclosure rules, many watchdogs say the move is ethically dubious—especially for someone with direct ties to the contracting process.

This behavior, critics argue, mirrors broader Trump-era patterns of officials using public office to enable private enrichment, similar to the former president’s family ventures into crypto, media, and international real estate.

Palantir, Peter Thiel, and Political Influence

Palantir’s rise is also linked to its co-founder, Peter Thiel, who was one of the first major Silicon Valley figures to back Trump publicly. Thiel not only spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention, but also helped finance campaigns like that of now–Vice President J.D. Vance, who remains closely aligned with the Thiel network.

This interlocking web of tech money, political ambition, and government contracts is seen by critics as deeply troubling—especially as Palantir cements itself as a cornerstone of the Trump administration’s national data infrastructure.

Should political insiders be allowed to profit from surveillance tech while serving in government? Share your thoughts in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.