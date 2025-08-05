South Carolina State Fair Opens Hiring for 500 Temporary Jobs Ahead of October Event
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With fall just around the corner, the South Carolina State Fair has officially opened applications for hundreds of temporary job opportunities, gearing up for its much-anticipated 12-day run from October 8–19, 2025, at the Columbia fairgrounds.
Nearly 500 roles available — and many come back year after year
Fair officials announced Monday that nearly 500 temporary positions are up for grabs this year, ranging across a wide variety of roles. These include:
- Building attendants
- Guest services staff
- Parking assistants
- Marketplace attendants
- Circus ushers
- Arts and crafts exhibit assistants
“We’re proud that many of our workers return year after year,” said Nancy Smith, general manager of the South Carolina State Fair, in a press release. “It’s a fun, welcoming environment where employees become part of something bigger — supporting a nonprofit that gives back across the state.”
“Harvesting Happiness” is more than a slogan this year
This year’s theme — “Harvesting Happiness” — is meant to reflect the spirit of joy and community the fair aims to foster.
“We’re looking for people who want to share that spirit with our guests,” said Kathy Allen, the fair’s director of human resources and marketing.
Perks of working the South Carolina State Fair
Fair employees aren’t just getting a paycheck — they also receive exclusive perks as part of the job. These include:
- Free VIP parking
- Free fair admission + 2 guest passes
- Daily employee breakfast
- Fair collectible pin
- Official T-shirt and hat
- MVP awards and recognition programs
