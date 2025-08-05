South Carolina State Fair Opens Hiring for 500 Temporary Jobs Ahead of October Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With fall just around the corner, the South Carolina State Fair has officially opened applications for hundreds of temporary job opportunities, gearing up for its much-anticipated 12-day run from October 8–19, 2025, at the Columbia fairgrounds.

Nearly 500 roles available — and many come back year after year

Fair officials announced Monday that nearly 500 temporary positions are up for grabs this year, ranging across a wide variety of roles. These include:

Building attendants

Guest services staff

Parking assistants

Marketplace attendants

Circus ushers

Arts and crafts exhibit assistants

“We’re proud that many of our workers return year after year,” said Nancy Smith, general manager of the South Carolina State Fair, in a press release. “It’s a fun, welcoming environment where employees become part of something bigger — supporting a nonprofit that gives back across the state.”

“Harvesting Happiness” is more than a slogan this year

This year’s theme — “Harvesting Happiness” — is meant to reflect the spirit of joy and community the fair aims to foster.

“We’re looking for people who want to share that spirit with our guests,” said Kathy Allen, the fair’s director of human resources and marketing.

Perks of working the South Carolina State Fair

Fair employees aren’t just getting a paycheck — they also receive exclusive perks as part of the job. These include:

Free VIP parking

Free fair admission + 2 guest passes

Daily employee breakfast

Fair collectible pin

Official T-shirt and hat

MVP awards and recognition programs

