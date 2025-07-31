Federal Lawsuit Could Reshape Curriculum in South Carolina Public Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A federal court case unfolding in Columbia could have sweeping consequences for how race and history are taught in South Carolina’s public schools.

On Wednesday, a U.S. District Court judge heard arguments in a lawsuit filed by the South Carolina NAACP and several students against State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, challenging a controversial budget proviso that restricts how educators can discuss race and gender in the classroom.

What the Lawsuit Is About

The budget proviso in question bars the use of public funds to teach that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another.” Supporters argue it protects students from “divisive concepts,” but the NAACP claims the law is vague and chilling, making teachers fearful of disciplinary action even when teaching standard history.

“This rule is unconstitutional and tramples on our student clients’ First Amendment rights,” said Charles McLaurin, attorney for the NAACP, as reported by WSPA.

The lawsuit argues that the rule led to the removal of the AP African American Studies course from schools in South Carolina — a move that has sparked national attention.

Impact on Schools and Teachers

Although some schools offer an honors-level version of African American Studies, attorneys say it’s not equivalent to the original course and denies students critical historical content. Teachers across the state have raised concerns about being monitored or reported via a “teacher hotline” suspected to be in place for flagging alleged violations of the policy.

Two educators represented in court testified about how the law has made them question whether common lessons on topics like slavery or the civil rights movement could be perceived as inappropriate.

The State’s Response

Lawyers representing Superintendent Weaver rejected the claims, arguing that public school students have no constitutional right to specific course content. They also suggested the lawsuit is politically motivated.

“We appreciate Judge Lydon’s careful and thorough consideration of our arguments, and we look forward to her ruling,” Weaver’s attorney said in a courthouse statement, as cited by QC News.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also weighed in, stating, “The state of South Carolina has a right to prohibit that type of curriculum from being taught to children.” Wilson defended the legislature’s decision, saying it protects students from racially or sexually divisive material.

What’s Next?

Now that arguments have been heard, the case rests with Judge Sherri Lydon, whose ruling could determine whether South Carolina’s restrictions remain in place or are struck down as unconstitutional.

The case has implications not just for South Carolina, but for other states with similar laws and efforts to limit how race, gender, and history are taught in public schools.

What do you think about this lawsuit and its potential impact on students and teachers in South Carolina? Share your thoughts in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.