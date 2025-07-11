Tear Gas Used on Children During Immigration Raid in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA — A disturbing scene from South Carolina has gone viral, showing children crying, coughing, and fleeing from tear gas during an immigration enforcement operation. The video, shared by California Governor Gavin Newsom on social media, has drawn swift condemnation from across the political spectrum.

In the now widely circulated footage, a child can be seen sobbing into his hand while standing near a red vehicle. A graphic from KTLA 5 confirms the video depicts children and protesters running from tear gas during an immigration raid. According to Newsom, the child’s mother was taken from the agricultural fields during the operation.

Governor Newsom Speaks Out

Newsom posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields.

Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum.”

The original post from Gavin Newsom included a 33-second clip of the incident, which had already amassed over 14,000 likes, 500 retweets, and hundreds of replies just hours after being shared. Reactions were swift, with users expressing horror at the use of chemical agents on children.

Tear Gas Deployed on Civilian Protesters

While full details have yet to be confirmed, early reports suggest the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or affiliated federal agents conducted the raid in South Carolina farmland, possibly in Oakman or a similar rural area. Tear gas was deployed to disperse protestors, some of whom were minors witnessing family detentions in real time.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as children ran away, choking and frightened, while families were forcibly separated with little explanation or communication from agents.

National Reaction and Human Rights Concerns

The footage has reignited debate about the use of force in immigration enforcement, especially in the presence of children. Civil rights advocates and immigrant justice groups are demanding an immediate investigation into the use of tear gas and whether proper protocols were followed.

Prominent attorney Ben Crump tweeted, “Tear gas on children? This is not law enforcement — it’s state-sanctioned cruelty.” Others have echoed that sentiment, warning that such tactics are eroding public trust and causing trauma in already vulnerable communities.

Trump-Era Immigration Tactics Under Scrutiny

Many blame the continued use of aggressive tactics on the legacy of Trump-era immigration policies. Though President Trump has not publicly commented, Newsom’s remarks clearly tie the raid to the broader context of Trump’s hardline stance.

Newsom’s viral statement—calling Trump the “real scum”—is already being seen as part of the early 2026 political messaging, particularly on the divisive issue of immigration.

What Happens Next

It remains unclear if the federal government or South Carolina officials will address the raid or the use of tear gas. No formal response from ICE or state law enforcement has been issued as of now.

Meanwhile, grassroots activists are organizing responses and preparing formal complaints to federal oversight bodies, hoping to trigger a broader investigation.

Have You Witnessed an Immigration Raid in Your Area?

We want to hear from you. Share your story with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to help raise awareness of what’s happening in South Carolina’s immigrant communities.