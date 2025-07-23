First Community Corp Beats Expectations in Q2 With $5.19M Net Income and 67¢ EPS

SOUTH CAROLINA — First Community Corp, a prominent financial institution based in South Carolina and traded under NASDAQ: FCCO, delivered strong earnings for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 — beating analyst expectations across the board.

Earnings Jump to 67 Cents Per Share

The company reported adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, a significant increase from 42 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts covering the stock had forecasted an average EPS of 57 cents, with a range between 55 and 58 cents. The company not only beat these expectations but posted its fourth consecutive quarterly earnings beat.

Revenue Rises Nearly 18 Percent

Quarterly revenue reached $19.53 million, reflecting a 17.6% year-over-year growth. Analysts had projected revenue to come in at $18.90 million, underscoring the company’s better-than-expected operational performance for the quarter.

Net Income Crosses $5 Million

Net income for the quarter totaled $5.19 million, reflecting strong core banking operations and continued demand across its service offerings. This also contributed to a 4.2% increase in share price during the quarter, with the stock up 5.8% year-to-date.

Forecasts Remain Strong, with Analyst Optimism

Wall Street analysts remain bullish on First Community Corp. Over the past three months, the average earnings estimate rose by 4.9%, indicating growing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. However, no new estimate revisions were made in the last 30 days, suggesting stability in outlook.

The median 12-month price target for FCCO is currently set at $30.00, representing a potential 15.3% upside from the last closing price of $25.40.

Analyst Recommendations: “Strong Buy” Across the Board

The stock carries a “strong buy” consensus rating, with all three analysts covering the stock assigning either a “strong buy” or “buy”. There are no “hold” or “sell” ratings, setting FCCO apart within its banking peer group, where the average consensus remains at just “buy.”

Quarterly Earnings Summary

Quarter Ending Estimate Actual EPS Result June 30, 2025 0.57 0.67 Beat March 31, 2025 0.45 0.51 Beat December 31, 2024 0.49 0.55 Beat September 30, 2024 0.44 0.50 Beat

Have you invested in community banks like First Community Corp? What do you think about their consistent performance in South Carolina? Share your thoughts with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.