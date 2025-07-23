First Community Corp Beats Expectations in Q2 With $5.19M Net Income and 67¢ EPS
SOUTH CAROLINA — First Community Corp, a prominent financial institution based in South Carolina and traded under NASDAQ: FCCO, delivered strong earnings for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 — beating analyst expectations across the board.
Earnings Jump to 67 Cents Per Share
The company reported adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, a significant increase from 42 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts covering the stock had forecasted an average EPS of 57 cents, with a range between 55 and 58 cents. The company not only beat these expectations but posted its fourth consecutive quarterly earnings beat.
Revenue Rises Nearly 18 Percent
Quarterly revenue reached $19.53 million, reflecting a 17.6% year-over-year growth. Analysts had projected revenue to come in at $18.90 million, underscoring the company’s better-than-expected operational performance for the quarter.
Net Income Crosses $5 Million
Net income for the quarter totaled $5.19 million, reflecting strong core banking operations and continued demand across its service offerings. This also contributed to a 4.2% increase in share price during the quarter, with the stock up 5.8% year-to-date.
Forecasts Remain Strong, with Analyst Optimism
Wall Street analysts remain bullish on First Community Corp. Over the past three months, the average earnings estimate rose by 4.9%, indicating growing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. However, no new estimate revisions were made in the last 30 days, suggesting stability in outlook.
The median 12-month price target for FCCO is currently set at $30.00, representing a potential 15.3% upside from the last closing price of $25.40.
Analyst Recommendations: “Strong Buy” Across the Board
The stock carries a “strong buy” consensus rating, with all three analysts covering the stock assigning either a “strong buy” or “buy”. There are no “hold” or “sell” ratings, setting FCCO apart within its banking peer group, where the average consensus remains at just “buy.”
Quarterly Earnings Summary
|Quarter Ending
|Estimate
|Actual EPS
|Result
|June 30, 2025
|0.57
|0.67
|Beat
|March 31, 2025
|0.45
|0.51
|Beat
|December 31, 2024
|0.49
|0.55
|Beat
|September 30, 2024
|0.44
|0.50
|Beat
