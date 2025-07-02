POPULAR NEWS
Gavin Newsom Tells South Carolina Crowd They Can Stop Trump’s Presidency
RURAL SOUTH CAROLINA — California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a fierce speech during his visit to a rural South Carolina town this week, urging voters to take charge during the
Maryland Reports Seven Heat-Related Deaths and Hundreds of ER Visits During June Heat Wave
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — A late June heat wave in Maryland triggered a dangerous spike in emergency room visits and led to seven heat-related deaths, marking one of the most severe
Maryland Casino Revenue Dips 1.4% in June, Closes Fiscal Year on Uneven Note
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — Maryland’s casino industry closed its fiscal year on a shaky note as June 2025 gaming revenue dropped by 1.4% year-over-year, highlighting an uneven finish to what had
Off-Duty Doctor Saves Umpire’s Life After Collapse at Little League Game
LOS ANGELES – A Little League game turned into a life-or-death emergency when umpire Jeff Hiserodt collapsed from a heart attack near home plate. Thanks to the quick actions of
Georgia Expands ICE Program as National Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Intensifies
GEORGIA — The state of Georgia has joined a wave of intensified immigration enforcement measures, expanding its cooperation with federal authorities under the controversial 287(g) program, which allows local law
Trump Pardons Convicted Virginia Sheriff in Bribery Case
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA — In a move that’s drawn condemnation from both sides of the aisle, former President Donald Trump has pardoned Scott Jenkins, the former sheriff of Culpeper County,
CRIME
Woman Shot in Face After Road Rage Incident in Fountain Inn, Two Men Arrested
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A young woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face during what police suspect was a road rage incident in Fountain Inn
Four Teens Arrested After Late-Night Chase in Stolen Car Ends in Mauldin Crash
MAULDIN, S.C. — A police chase through the streets of Mauldin ended with four teenagers arrested Monday night after they allegedly fled officers in a stolen Kia Soul, according to
Man Dies After High-Speed Crash Following Attempted Traffic Stop in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 24-year-old man died and another person was injured after a high-speed crash during an attempted traffic stop in Campobello, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s
Juvenile Shot at Greenville County Apartment Complex; Deputies Investigating Motive and Suspect
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A juvenile was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Greenville County, South Carolina, sparking a swift law enforcement response and raising
Texas Man Arrested After Armed Robbery, Multi-County Chase and Manhunt in North Carolina
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A dramatic multi-county manhunt ended Monday evening with the arrest of a 62-year-old Texas man, after authorities say he committed an armed robbery, fired at multiple
Lake City Mayor Urges Action After Latest Shooting: “South Carolina Needs To Do Better”
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Following another shooting in the Pee Dee region, Lake City Mayor Yameika Robinson is calling on lawmakers and residents to take real action against rising violence,
BUSINESS
Gavin Newsom Signs $750M Boost for Hollywood to Revive Film Industry Jobs
CALIFORNIA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a major expansion to California’s film and television tax incentive program this week, increasing the cap from $330 million to $750 million annually. The
SC Lottery Players Can Now Use Debit Cards to Buy Tickets
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Starting Tuesday, South Carolina lottery players can finally use debit cards to buy their favorite scratch-off and draw game tickets, marking a major shift in how the
Automobile Interiors Manufacturer Picks North Carolina for $51M Expansion, Promises 125 Jobs
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC — A global manufacturer of synthetic leather for automobile interiors has chosen North Carolina over other competing states for its next major expansion — a $51 million
Former South Carolina Nonprofit CEO Honored With State’s Highest Civilian Award
CHARLESTON, SC — A prominent South Carolina nonprofit leader has received the state’s highest civilian honor in recognition of her decades-long commitment to building a stronger, more unified nonprofit sector.
NC Woman With Down Syndrome Couldn’t Get a Job — So She Built a Business That’s Changing Lives
RALEIGH, NC — After applying to more than 20 jobs and repeatedly being turned away, Gabi Angelini — a young woman with Down syndrome — decided to create her own