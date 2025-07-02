POPULAR NEWS

Woman Shot in Face After Road Rage Incident in Fountain Inn, Two Men Arrested

Woman Shot in Face After Road Rage Incident in Fountain Inn, Two Men Arrested

Four Teens Arrested After Late-Night Chase in Stolen Car Ends in Mauldin Crash

Four Teens Arrested After Late-Night Chase in Stolen Car Ends in Mauldin Crash

If You Own a Gun in South Carolina, This New Storage Law Could Land You in Trouble

If You Own a Gun in South Carolina, This New Storage Law Could Land You in Trouble

Man Dies After High-Speed Crash Following Attempted Traffic Stop in Spartanburg County

Man Dies After High-Speed Crash Following Attempted Traffic Stop in Spartanburg County

Got a Surprise Toll Bill in the Mail? Here’s How to Dispute South Carolina Plate Reader Mistakes

Got a Surprise Toll Bill in the Mail? Here’s How to Dispute South Carolina Plate Reader Mistakes

WEATHER NEWS

Chapel Hill and Durham Hit by Catastrophic Flooding After Remnants of Chantal Dump Nearly a Foot of Rain

Chapel Hill and Durham Hit by Catastrophic Flooding After Remnants of Chantal Dump Nearly a Foot of Rain

Remnants of Chantal Trigger 1,000-Year Rainfall Event Across Parts of North Carolina

Remnants of Chantal Trigger 1,000-Year Rainfall Event Across Parts of North Carolina

Severe Weather Strikes Nation as Tornadoes, Floods, and Fires Sweep Across Multiple States

Severe Weather Strikes Nation as Tornadoes, Floods, and Fires Sweep Across Multiple States

Tropical Depression Forms Off Florida, Expected to Strengthen as It Approaches the Carolinas

Tropical Depression Forms Off Florida, Expected to Strengthen as It Approaches the Carolinas

SOUTH CAROLINA NEWS

VIEW ALL
Woman Shot in Face After Road Rage Incident in Fountain Inn, Two Men Arrested
July 9, 2025

Woman Shot in Face After Road Rage Incident in Fountain Inn, Two Men Arrested

Four Teens Arrested After Late-Night Chase in Stolen Car Ends in Mauldin Crash
July 9, 2025

Four Teens Arrested After Late-Night Chase in Stolen Car Ends in Mauldin Crash

If You Own a Gun in South Carolina, This New Storage Law Could Land You in Trouble
July 9, 2025

If You Own a Gun in South Carolina, This New Storage Law Could Land You in Trouble

Got a Surprise Toll Bill in the Mail? Here’s How to Dispute South Carolina Plate Reader Mistakes
July 9, 2025

Got a Surprise Toll Bill in the Mail? Here’s How to Dispute South Carolina Plate Reader Mistakes

South Carolina Search Team Deployed to Texas to Aid Flood Recovery Efforts
July 9, 2025

South Carolina Search Team Deployed to Texas to Aid Flood Recovery Efforts

Teen Lifeguard Saves Entangled Osprey Off Folly Beach in Remarkable Wildlife Rescue
July 9, 2025

Teen Lifeguard Saves Entangled Osprey Off Folly Beach in Remarkable Wildlife Rescue

LOCAL NEWS

VIEW ALL
Explorers Reach Earth’s Deepest Cave in Georgia — What They Found Inside Is Stunning and Terrifying
Schools Under Watch: South Carolina Just Made This Surveillance Rule Mandatory
Dutch Bros Coffee to Launch First South Carolina Shop in Summerville This Summer
2 Dead, Dozens Rescued as Tropical Storm Chantal Floods North Carolina
Georgia Gas Prices Drop to $2.90 Per Gallon as Drivers See Relief at the Pump

NORTH CAROLINA

VIEW ALL
Johnston County School Board Bans Pride Flags in Classrooms, Drawing Mixed Reactions
North Carolina’s $127B Pension Fund Shifts to New Oversight Model, Sparking Debate Over Transparency and Risk
Experts Say It’s Time to Reform North Carolina’s Insurance Rate Bureau System
Thousands in North Carolina Prisons Endure Summer Heat Without Air Conditioning
2 Dead, Dozens Rescued as Tropical Storm Chantal Floods North Carolina

US NEWS

VIEW ALL
Gavin Newsom Tells South Carolina Crowd They Can Stop Trump’s Presidency
South Carolina News US News
Elena Brooks Elena Brooks
July 9, 2025

Gavin Newsom Tells South Carolina Crowd They Can Stop Trump’s Presidency

RURAL SOUTH CAROLINA — California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a fierce speech during his visit to a rural South Carolina town this week, urging voters to take charge during the

Maryland Reports Seven Heat-Related Deaths and Hundreds of ER Visits During June Heat Wave
Local News US News
Savannah Greene Savannah Greene
July 8, 2025

Maryland Reports Seven Heat-Related Deaths and Hundreds of ER Visits During June Heat Wave

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — A late June heat wave in Maryland triggered a dangerous spike in emergency room visits and led to seven heat-related deaths, marking one of the most severe

Maryland Casino Revenue Dips 1.4% in June, Closes Fiscal Year on Uneven Note
Local News US News
Savannah Greene Savannah Greene
July 8, 2025

Maryland Casino Revenue Dips 1.4% in June, Closes Fiscal Year on Uneven Note

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — Maryland’s casino industry closed its fiscal year on a shaky note as June 2025 gaming revenue dropped by 1.4% year-over-year, highlighting an uneven finish to what had

Off-Duty Doctor Saves Umpire’s Life After Collapse at Little League Game
US News
Caleb Ward Caleb Ward
July 8, 2025

Off-Duty Doctor Saves Umpire’s Life After Collapse at Little League Game

LOS ANGELES – A Little League game turned into a life-or-death emergency when umpire Jeff Hiserodt collapsed from a heart attack near home plate. Thanks to the quick actions of

Georgia Expands ICE Program as National Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Intensifies
US News
Avatar photo Saluda Standard Sentinel Team
July 8, 2025

Georgia Expands ICE Program as National Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Intensifies

GEORGIA — The state of Georgia has joined a wave of intensified immigration enforcement measures, expanding its cooperation with federal authorities under the controversial 287(g) program, which allows local law

Trump Pardons Convicted Virginia Sheriff in Bribery Case
US News Local News
Elena Brooks Elena Brooks
July 7, 2025

Trump Pardons Convicted Virginia Sheriff in Bribery Case

CULPEPER COUNTY, VA — In a move that’s drawn condemnation from both sides of the aisle, former President Donald Trump has pardoned Scott Jenkins, the former sheriff of Culpeper County,

CRIME

VIEW ALL
Woman Shot in Face After Road Rage Incident in Fountain Inn, Two Men Arrested
Crime South Carolina News
Caleb Ward Caleb Ward
July 9, 2025

Woman Shot in Face After Road Rage Incident in Fountain Inn, Two Men Arrested

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A young woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face during what police suspect was a road rage incident in Fountain Inn

Four Teens Arrested After Late-Night Chase in Stolen Car Ends in Mauldin Crash
Crime South Carolina News
Caleb Ward Caleb Ward
July 9, 2025

Four Teens Arrested After Late-Night Chase in Stolen Car Ends in Mauldin Crash

MAULDIN, S.C. — A police chase through the streets of Mauldin ended with four teenagers arrested Monday night after they allegedly fled officers in a stolen Kia Soul, according to

Man Dies After High-Speed Crash Following Attempted Traffic Stop in Spartanburg County
Crime
Caleb Ward Caleb Ward
July 9, 2025

Man Dies After High-Speed Crash Following Attempted Traffic Stop in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 24-year-old man died and another person was injured after a high-speed crash during an attempted traffic stop in Campobello, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s

Juvenile Shot at Greenville County Apartment Complex; Deputies Investigating Motive and Suspect
Crime
Caleb Ward Caleb Ward
July 9, 2025

Juvenile Shot at Greenville County Apartment Complex; Deputies Investigating Motive and Suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A juvenile was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Greenville County, South Carolina, sparking a swift law enforcement response and raising

Texas Man Arrested After Armed Robbery, Multi-County Chase and Manhunt in North Carolina
Crime
Caleb Ward Caleb Ward
July 9, 2025

Texas Man Arrested After Armed Robbery, Multi-County Chase and Manhunt in North Carolina

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A dramatic multi-county manhunt ended Monday evening with the arrest of a 62-year-old Texas man, after authorities say he committed an armed robbery, fired at multiple

Lake City Mayor Urges Action After Latest Shooting: “South Carolina Needs To Do Better”
Crime
Caleb Ward Caleb Ward
July 9, 2025

Lake City Mayor Urges Action After Latest Shooting: “South Carolina Needs To Do Better”

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Following another shooting in the Pee Dee region, Lake City Mayor Yameika Robinson is calling on lawmakers and residents to take real action against rising violence,

BUSINESS

VIEW ALL
Gavin Newsom Signs $750M Boost for Hollywood to Revive Film Industry Jobs
Business
Caleb Ward Caleb Ward
July 3, 2025

Gavin Newsom Signs $750M Boost for Hollywood to Revive Film Industry Jobs

CALIFORNIA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a major expansion to California’s film and television tax incentive program this week, increasing the cap from $330 million to $750 million annually. The

SC Lottery Players Can Now Use Debit Cards to Buy Tickets
Business
Caleb Ward Caleb Ward
July 2, 2025

SC Lottery Players Can Now Use Debit Cards to Buy Tickets

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Starting Tuesday, South Carolina lottery players can finally use debit cards to buy their favorite scratch-off and draw game tickets, marking a major shift in how the

Automobile Interiors Manufacturer Picks North Carolina for $51M Expansion, Promises 125 Jobs
Business North Carolina News
Elena Brooks Elena Brooks
July 1, 2025

Automobile Interiors Manufacturer Picks North Carolina for $51M Expansion, Promises 125 Jobs

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC — A global manufacturer of synthetic leather for automobile interiors has chosen North Carolina over other competing states for its next major expansion — a $51 million

Former South Carolina Nonprofit CEO Honored With State’s Highest Civilian Award
Business South Carolina News
Elena Brooks Elena Brooks
July 1, 2025

Former South Carolina Nonprofit CEO Honored With State’s Highest Civilian Award

CHARLESTON, SC — A prominent South Carolina nonprofit leader has received the state’s highest civilian honor in recognition of her decades-long commitment to building a stronger, more unified nonprofit sector.

NC Woman With Down Syndrome Couldn’t Get a Job — So She Built a Business That’s Changing Lives
Business North Carolina News
Elena Brooks Elena Brooks
July 1, 2025

NC Woman With Down Syndrome Couldn’t Get a Job — So She Built a Business That’s Changing Lives

RALEIGH, NC — After applying to more than 20 jobs and repeatedly being turned away, Gabi Angelini — a young woman with Down syndrome — decided to create her own